The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Romanian govt coalition collapses as junior partner quits

August 26, 2019 3:02 pm
 
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s government coalition has collapsed after the junior party quit its partnership with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila’s Social Democrats.

The exit of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats, or ALDE, leaves the ruling Social Democrats with a minority in parliament, where the government is expected to face a no-confidence vote in the coming weeks.

Dancila said she is not afraid of possible early elections, only of “losing the people’s trust.”

ALDE’s departure from the coalition came after its leader, former prime minister Calin Popescu Tariceanu, who has also stepped down as head of the Senate, lost a bid to be the only candidate from the government coalition in November’s presidential elections.

Instead, Dancila will run against incumbent Klaus Iohannis, who is seeking a second term.

