Russia airs video of fighter warding off NATO jet in Baltics

August 13, 2019 1:35 pm
 
MOSCOW (AP) — A video aired on Russian state television shows a fighter jet warding off a NATO military aircraft that approached a passenger plane carrying Russia’s defense minister.

Rossiya 24 television broadcast the video on Tuesday, when Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was returning to Moscow after visiting Russia’s westernmost Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad.

The footage appeared to show a Russian Su-27 maneuvering to drive off an F-18 fighter that flew close to the minister’s plane.

There have been frequent encounters between Russian and NATO aircraft in recent years as both sides have increased military patrols amid growing tensions.

Some of the encounters trigger mutual accusations of pilots performing unsafe maneuvers.

