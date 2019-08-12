Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

S. Carolina lawman: Brain tumor led to my fall from grace

August 12, 2019 7:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A former South Carolina police chief who robbed one bank and is charged with robbing another says his life has been cursed since his brain surgery.

The Post and Courier reports 50-year-old Richard Edward Inman has been in law enforcement since 1994 and was hired as Williamston’s police chief in 2009. A seizure soon led doctors to remove a tumor on a part of his brain that oversees judgment and impulse control.

Inman’s former co-workers say he came back without a filter and unable to do his job. He resigned over sharing a racist post online and then blatantly robbed a Simpsonville bank in 2017, appearing barefaced in surveillance video. He was sentenced to time served for that robbery. Now he’s jailed on charges in another bank robbery in March.

___

Advertisement

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter