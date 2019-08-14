Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Schools meet ‘In God We Trust’ requirement with $1 bill

August 14, 2019 8:16 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A new state law requires Kentucky public schools to display the motto “In God We Trust,” and one school district has responded with framed copies of a $1 bill.

Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk told the Lexington Herald-Leader on Wednesday that all schools in the district have been provided the framed copy to display.

Parent Brittany Pike posted a message on Facebook saying she was pleased to see the back of the dollar bill framed at an elementary school last week and said her children “don’t feel awkward or excluded for not believing in any God.”

Republican state Rep. Brandon Reed of Hodgenville filed the legislation that created the new law. He says he’s disappointed to see schools “spend time searching for silly loopholes,” noting the law passed with broad support.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

The Associated Press

