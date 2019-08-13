Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Son can’t use name shared with dad to market competing firm

August 13, 2019 6:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina personal injury lawyer known for his ads has won an order keeping his son from using their shared name to market a competing law firm.

The Post and Courier reports that a federal judge says George Sink Jr. cannot use that name in any sort of marketing until an arbitrator considers the matter.

George Sink Sr. fired his son in February, nearly a year after he began working for George Sink P.A. Personal Injury Lawyers. Days later, Sink Jr. opened George Sink II Law Firm.

Judge David Norton’s temporary order Friday said the names and logos are confusingly similar. He says the older firm has spent “an exorbitant amount of money” on ads, and it wouldn’t be fair to let the son benefit from that marketing.

Advertisement

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|14 Internal Audit Advanced Training Course
8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US