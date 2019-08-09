Listen Live Sports

Spain PM to make 2nd try at winning support for government

August 9, 2019 6:30 am
 
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s caretaker prime minister says he wants to restart talks with rival political parties to try to form a government after failing on his first attempt.

Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez said Friday that he plans to meet with the heads of other parties “near the end of August or in early September” to persuade them to support his formation of a new “progressive” government.

Sánchez says that will include the far-left United We Can party, which nixed his chances of winning the endorsement of Parliament last month after rejecting his offer to enter into a coalition government.

The Socialists won national elections in April but fell short of a majority in Parliament.

Lawmakers have until Sept. 23 to endorse a new government or new elections will be automatically triggered.

