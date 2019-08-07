Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Sri Lankan president begins 4-day visit to Cambodia

August 7, 2019 5:14 am
 
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena arrived Wednesday in Cambodia on a four-day visit to expand the countries’ cooperation in economic, trade, tourism and cultural fields.

Cambodia’s foreign ministry said in statement that the state visit came at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni.

Sirisena has been granted an audience with the king and will meet Thursday with Prime Minister Hun Sen.

A meeting with Sri Lankan and Cambodian businessmen is also on his schedule; current trade between the Cambodia and Sri Lanka is small.

He will also attend a tree-planting ceremony at a Buddhist meditation center on Oudong Mountain, 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of Phnom Penh, where he will donate 10 Sri Lankan ironwood trees. The foreign ministry noted that Buddhism, the majority religion in both countries, connects them closely.

Sirisena and his delegation will also visit the famous Angkor Wat temple complex in the northwest before departing Cambodia.

