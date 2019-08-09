Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Study: Eritrea’s high schools at the heart of repression

August 9, 2019 2:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A human rights organization says Eritrea’s secondary schools are at the heart of its repressive system of control over its population.

In a new report, “They Are Making us Into Slaves, Not Educating Us: How indefinite conscription restricts young people’s rights, access to education,” Human Rights Watch said Friday the system subjects both students and teachers to forced labor and physical abuse causing many to flee.

The report says the Eritrean government forcibly channels thousands of young people, some still children, each year into military training even before they finish their schooling.

Hundreds of Eritreans are suffering in the detention facilities in Libya run by militia. Others are among waves of migrants from across Africa who have flowed into Libya in recent years seeking passage across the Mediterranean to Europe.

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot