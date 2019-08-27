Listen Live Sports

Sudanese activists say tribal clashes killed 37 in port city

August 27, 2019 6:01 am
 
CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese activists say last week’s clashes between two tribes in an eastern port city killed at least 37 people.

The fighting in Port Sudan, in the Red Sea province, erupted on Thursday between the Bani Amer tribe and the displaced Nuba tribe.

The Sudan Doctors Committee said late on Monday that along with those killed, than 200 people were wounded in the violence.

The clashes came just days after the formation of a power-sharing government by the pro-democracy movement and the generals who overthrew the country’s longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan’s new joint military-civilian council on Sunday declared a state of emergency in Port Sudan, deployed troops to the area and sacked the provincial governor and its top security official.

Activist Thouiba al-Gallad says the situation is still volatile.

