Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Sudanese police: Tribal clashes kill 17 in eastern port city

August 25, 2019 4:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s police have released a statement saying clashes between two tribes in an eastern port city have killed 17 people in three days.

The violence led Sudan’s new joint military-civilian council — formed just last week — to declare a state of emergency in Port Sudan on Sunday, and troops have been deployed in the city. The council also sacked the provincial governor and its top security official.

The clashes in the Red Sea province erupted earlier this week between the Bani Amer tribe and the displaced Nuba tribe, and have wounded more than 100 others.

An activist, who spoke on condition in anonymity for fear of reprisal, said the dispute started in May in the eastern city of al-Qadarif, where seven people were killed.

Advertisement

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow