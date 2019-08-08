Listen Live Sports

Suit alleging bias against whites, men at Harvard dismissed

August 8, 2019 1:29 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit alleging that Harvard Law Review discriminates against whites and men when selecting its student editors and articles.

The judge’s Thursday decision says the suit failed to identify anyone who was harmed by Harvard’s policies.

An anti-affirmative action group in Texas filed the suit in 2018, and a second group joined in January. Both say at least one of their members is a Harvard law student, but none was identified.

A lawyer for the groups declined to comment. A Harvard spokesman did not immediately provide comment.

The suit challenged a “holistic review” used to pick 18 of the journal’s 48 editors. The review can consider race and gender, among other factors.

One group filed a similar suit against New York University. It’s still pending.

