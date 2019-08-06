Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Germany condemns North Korean weapons test

August 6, 2019 11:04 am
 
1 min read
Share       

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on projectiles fired by North Korea (all times local):

10 p.m.

Germany is condemning North Korea’s latest test of short-range ballistic missiles, saying they are a violation of United Nations resolutions and urging the North to resume disarmament talks.

The Foreign Ministry said in a statement Tuesday after North Korea fired two presumed short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, its fourth round of tests in recent weeks, that “we call on North Korea to end such provocations, to comply with the resolutions of the Security Council, and to return to the negotiating table.”

Advertisement

The ministry says “we expect North Korea to take concrete and credible steps toward the complete, verifiable and irreversible termination of its ballistic missile program, and its program to develop weapons of mass destruction.”

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

2 p.m.

North Korea continued to ramp up its weapons demonstrations by firing two presumed short-range ballistic missiles into the sea Tuesday while lashing out at the United States and South Korea for continuing military exercises that the North says could derail fragile nuclear diplomacy.

North Korea’s fourth round of weapons launches in less than two weeks came amid a standstill in nuclear negotiations and after President Donald Trump repeatedly dismissed the significance of the country’s recent tests despite the threat the weapons pose to allies South Korea and Japan and to U.S. bases there.

Experts say Trump’s downplaying of the North’s weapons display has allowed the country more room to advance its military capabilities as it attempts to build leverage ahead of negotiations, which could possibly resume sometime after the end of the allies’ drills later this month.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force members assist in severe weather recovery effort in Wisconsin

Today in History

1945: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima