Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Israeli PM orders building plan for settlement

August 26, 2019 4:30 am
 
1 min read
Share       

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on Israeli and Palestinian violence (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered his staff prepare plans for building a new neighborhood in a West Bank settlement.

Netanyahu said on Monday that the new neighborhood in the settlement of Dolev would have about 300 residential housing units. The move comes in response to the killing of a 17-year-old Israeli girl from the settlement and the wounding of her brother and father in a blast last week.

Advertisement

Netanyahu says: “We will deepen our roots and strike at our enemies. We will continue to strengthen and develop the settlements.”

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Tensions have been high in the West Bank in recent weeks, fueled by clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at a Jerusalem holy site revered by both. The deadly attack came amid an uptick in violence along the Gaza border as well.

___

10:25 a.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered that fuel transfers to Gaza be cut in half in response to a rocket attack against Israel.

The military announced Monday that the measure would take effect immediately and until further notice.

The harsh response follows airstrikes the military carried out overnight in the Gaza Strip after three rockets were launched from the territory into southern Israel.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

The military said the airstrikes included one on the office of a Hamas commander in the northern Gaza Strip. There were no reports of casualties.

Air raid sirens warning of an incoming attack wailed late Sunday during an outdoor music festival in the Israeli border town of Sderot, sending panicked revelers scurrying for cover.

The military said two rockets were intercepted by its missile defense system.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1920: 19th Amendment adopted into Constitution