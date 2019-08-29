Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Judge considers bail for ex-Peruvian president

August 29, 2019 2:26 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Latest on extradition proceedings for former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo (all times local):

11 a.m.

A U.S. judge says he wants to hear from prosecutors about detention options that don’t involve solitary confinement before deciding whether to release former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo on bail.

The ex-president is accused in Peru of taking $20 million in bribes from a Brazilian construction company.

Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson in San Francisco said Thursday that denying bail to Toledo could mean “solitary confinement for a number of years.”

Toledo’s attorney, Graham Archer, told the judge Toledo has only been allowed out of his cell at Santa Rita Jail twice since his July 16 arrest at his Menlo Park home.

Archer says the jail in Alameda County has determined that because Toledo’s is a high-profile case, it would be unsafe to house him anywhere other than the “separation unit.”

Hixson set a bond hearing for Sept. 12.

10:20 a.m.

Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo is again asking a U.S. judge to release him on bail while he fights extradition to his native country on corruption charges.

A public defender is expected to argue Thursday that Toledo should be released on bail because of “inhumane” conditions at Santa Rita Jail, where he is being kept in solitary confinement.

Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson in San Francisco previously denied bail for Toledo after prosecutors argued he was a flight risk.

They noted that officials found a suitcase with $40,000 in cash during his arrest. U.S. marshals detained Toledo at his Northern California home on July 16 on an extradition request.

The ex-president is accused in Peru of taking $20 million in bribes from a construction company.

