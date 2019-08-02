Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Lawyer denies state senator embezzled from union

August 2, 2019 2:37 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on indictment of Illinois state senator’s indictment on embezzlement charges(all times local):

1:25 p.m.

An attorney for an Illinois state senator says his client is not guilty of the federal embezzlement charges that prosecutors announced.

John Theis says in a written statement that state Sen. Tom Cullerton was charged as the result of “false claims” made by a former Teamsters official who days ago pleaded guilty as part of an agreement that calls for him to cooperate with prosecutors. In a statement released Friday by Cullerton’s office, Theis suggests that John Coli is trying to implicate Cullerton in an attempt to “avoid penalties” for his own wrongdoing.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that Cullerton, of the Chicago suburb of Villa Park, was indicted by a federal grand jury on 39 counts of embezzlement of a labor union and other charges after allegedly taking more than $250,000 salary and benefits from the Teamsters for nearly three years while doing little or more work.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

10:51 a.m.

An Illinois state senator has been indicted on federal charges that he took benefits and salary from the Teamsters for nearly three years while doing little or no work.

Prosecutors in Chicago announced Friday that Thomas E. Cullerton of Villa Park is charged with 39 counts of embezzlement from a labor union, one count of conspiracy to embezzle from a labor union and employee benefit plans and one count of making false statements in a health care matter.

The announcement of the charges against the 49-year-old Democrat who represents northeastern DuPage County comes days after former Teamsters Joint Council 25 president John T. Coli Sr. pleaded guilty to shaking down a Chicago film studio and agreed to cooperate with investigators.

Cullerton is a cousin of Illinois Senate President John Cullerton.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office