The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
The Latest: Teen climate activist sails into New York

August 28, 2019 4:14 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the New York arrival of Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, who crossed the Atlantic on a sailboat (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg has arrived in New York City following a trans-Atlantic trip on a sailboat to attend a global warming conference.

The 16-year-old and her crew were escorted into a lower Manhattan marina at about 4 p.m. Wednesday, concluding a two-week crossing from Plymouth, England.

A crowd of activists lined a Hudson River promenade to give her cheers of welcome.

Thunberg waved to spectators as her boat arrived.

She refused to fly because of the carbon emissions involved in jet travel.

The teenager has led protests against climate change in Sweden that inspired student strikes in about 100 cities worldwide.

She is set to speak at a United Nations climate summit in September.

___

9:45 a.m.

A 16-year-old Swedish climate activist has crossed the Atlantic on a zero-emissions sailboat to attend a conference on global warming.

On Wednesday before dawn, Greta Thunberg tweeted , “Land!! The lights of Long Island and New York City ahead.”

She and a sailing crew encountered rough seas on their two-week journey to New York. They are expected to step off the boat at a marina in lower Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon.

The teenager refused to fly to avoid a plane’s gas emissions. Action against climate change has been a theme of protests she’s led in Sweden that inspired student strikes in about 100 cities worldwide.

She is also set to speak at the United Nations Climate Action Summit next month.

