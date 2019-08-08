Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

The Latest: Trump names new acting intelligence director

August 8, 2019 7:31 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s pick for national intelligence director (all times local):

7:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump has named Joseph Maguire, the current director of the National Counterterrorism Center, as acting national intelligence director.

In a tweet Thursday, Trump says Maguire has had a long and distinguished career in the military, retiring from the U.S. Navy in 2010.

Advertisement

Trump says Maguire had leadership roles throughout his career, including commander of Naval Special Warfare Command. He has also served as a fellow at Harvard University.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Maguire becomes acting director on Aug. 15, the same day current National Intelligence Director Dan Coats’ resignation takes effect.

__

6:35 p.m.

Sue Gordon, the current deputy director of national intelligence, has announced she is leaving her post on the same day that Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats’ resignation takes effect.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees 17 U.S. intelligence agencies, has been in upheaval since Coats, who had bumped elbows with Trump, announced that he would resign effective Aug. 15.

Gordon, who has been working in the intelligence field for three decades, has decided to walk out the door the same day.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Earlier this month, the president nominated Texas GOP Rep. John Ratcliffe, but he removed himself from consideration after just five days amid criticism about his lack of intelligence experience and qualifications for the job.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot