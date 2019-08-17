The Latest: ‘Long and arduous’ protests in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Latest on a right-wing rally and counter protests in Portland, Oregon (all times local):

6:58 p.m.

More than a dozen people were arrested for things like disorderly conduct and unlawful use of a weapon in Portland, Oregon, during what the police chief described as a “long and arduous day” of competing protests.

Police Chief Danielle Outlaw said at least 13 people were arrested and there were six minor injuries. The rally was organized by the right-wing group the Proud Boys. They were met by black-clad antifa protesters.

Outlaw said authorities were able to largely keep the groups separated.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said at an evening news conference that “this was a dynamic event with demonstrators frequently moving from one part of the city to another.”

___

4:41 p.m.

A demonstration in downtown Portland, Oregon, was declared a “civil disturbance,” and police told people to leave the area immediately.

Dozens of people remained around Pioneer Courthouse Square Saturday following a much larger rally by right-wing groups and antifascist counterprotesters.

By late afternoon, many of the right-wing groups had left. Black-clad antifascists remained, and there were several skirmishes.

Police said at least 13 people had been arrested.

___

3:39 p.m.

Police in Portland, Oregon, arrested at least 13 people during demonstrations by right-wing groups and antifascist counterprotesters that have continued for hours.

Police spokeswoman Lt. Tina Jones said at least one person was taken to a hospital Saturday and three others evaluated by medics. She said all the injuries were minor.

The demonstrators were met by a huge police presence of more than two dozen local, state and federal agencies. Police used concrete barriers and closed bridges to try to keep the rival groups separated.

___

2:45 p.m.

___

1:35 p.m.

___

11:25 a.m.

Police in Portland, Oregon, say they’ve seized weapons such as metal and wooden poles, bear spray and shields from multiple groups at a right-wing rally and counterprotest in the city.

Flag-waving members of the Proud Boys and Three Percenters militia group began gathering late Saturday morning. Some wore body armor and helmets. Meanwhile black clad, helmet and face-mask wearing anti-fascist protesters also were among the hundreds on the streets.

More than two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are in the city for the Saturday morning rally. Police used concrete barriers and closed bridges to keep the rival groups separated.

___

10:44 a.m.

____

8:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump says “Portland is being watched very closely” as the Northwest city braces for a right-wing rally that’s expected to draw demonstrators from around the U.S. as well as counterprotesters.

More than two dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are in the liberal city for the late Saturday morning rally. Self-described anti-fascists have vowed to confront the right-wing groups.

In a Saturday morning tweet Trump wrote: “Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an ‘ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.'”

Trump said he hoped Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler “will be able to properly do his job!”

Wheeler has said any groups preaching hate or engaging in violence are not welcome in the city.

___

9:01 p.m.

