The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
The Latest: Trump to speak to veterans group in Kentucky

August 12, 2019 8:55 pm
 
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to Kentucky next week (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump will speak to a military veterans group’s annual national convention next week in Kentucky, where he is also headlining a fundraiser in support of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin’s reelection campaign.

AMVETS said Trump will speak Aug. 21 in Louisville, where more than 2,500 veterans are expected at its convention.

The Bevin fundraiser is also in Louisville. The incumbent is being challenged by Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in what’s shaping up as a close election.

___

10:55 a.m.

Gov. Matt Bevin’s campaign says President Donald Trump will headline a fundraiser in support of the Republican governor’s reelection campaign in Kentucky’s largest city.

Bevin campaign manager Davis Paine said Monday the fundraiser is set for Aug. 21 in Louisville.

Bevin plays up his ties with Trump in making his pitch for a second term. The incumbent is being challenged by Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in what’s shaping up as a close election.

Paine says Bevin is thankful for Trump’s “friendship and strong support.” Bevin points to job growth and low unemployment during his term.

Trump tweeted his support for Bevin and recorded a phone message that went out to Republican voters on the eve of the May primary. But Bevin won barely more than half the GOP vote.

