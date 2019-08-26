Listen Live Sports

Thousands honor Illinois trooper shot while serving warrant

August 26, 2019 8:15 pm
 
WATERLOO, Ill. (AP) — Thousands of people lined a 25-mile route as the body of a slain Illinois state trooper was returned to his small hometown.

Trooper Nicholas Hopkins was fatally shot Friday while serving a search warrant in East St. Louis. Officers on motorcycles led the way Monday as the 33-year-old’s body was transported from St. Louis to Waterloo, Illinois.

People holding American flags crossed their hearts as the procession passed. KTVI-TV reports the hearse stopped at Hopkins’ home. He was married with three children.

Katelyn Schanuel watched the procession near Waterloo City Hall. She says it “brought tears” to her eyes.

Hopkins’ family says the public’s support is “imprinted on our hearts forever.”

Chris Grant has been charged with murder in the trooper’s death. Another man was charged Monday with armed violence and obstructing justice.

