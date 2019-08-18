Listen Live Sports

Top Iran diplomat suggests 90-year-old Kuwait ruler is ill

August 18, 2019 8:55 am
 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister says he’s praying for the “speedy recovery” of Kuwait’s ruling emir, though there has been no public word on the 90-year-old ruler being ill or injured.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the comment on Sunday on Twitter as part of a visit to the small, oil-rich Mideast nation.

Zarif wrote: “Praying for Emir’s speedy recovery,” apparently in reference to Kuwait’s ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Zarif did not elaborate and Iranian media did not immediately acknowledge the remarks.

Kuwait’s Information Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. There was no statement on Kuwait’s state-run KUNA news agency about the emir’s health.

Sheikh Sabah has ruled Kuwait since January 2006. He’s pushed for diplomacy to solve regional issues and hosted major donor conferences.

