Trump criticizes North Carolina governor on immigration bill

August 24, 2019 12:17 pm
 
President Donald Trump has criticized North Carolina’s governor for vetoing a bill that would have required the state’s sheriffs to recognize requests by federal immigration agents to hold jail inmates believed to be in the country illegally.

Trump tweeted Saturday that Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto was “a terrible decision.” He tweeted that the North Carolina Democrat “should reverse his decision and get back to the basics of fighting crime!”

Cooper described the measure as unconstitutional and politically motivated.

The detainers ask that a suspect be held up to 48 hours for pickup. They aren’t arrest warrants, so currently they can be ignored. The bill’s Republican sponsors said sheriffs should work with ICE.

Trump is in France for an international summit.

