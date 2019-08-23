Listen Live Sports

Trump heads to France after ratcheting up China trade war

August 23, 2019 11:39 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading to France for an annual summit of leaders of the world’s richest democracies.

Trump departed Washington late Friday hours after he escalated a long-running trade fight with China by raising tariffs.

Trump also blamed the state of the U.S. economy on the man he chose to lead the Federal Reserve. Before leaving the White House, the president tweeted that he was “Looking forward to being with great leaders in France!”

The Saturday-to-Monday gathering in the French beach resort town of Biarritz comes as the global economy shows signs of slowing, in part due to anxiety caused by the trade war.

Besides the U.S., the Group of Seven includes Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Italy and Japan.

