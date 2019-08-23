Listen Live Sports

Trump: I’ll visit North Carolina for congressional candidate

August 23, 2019 10:26 am
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll campaign in North Carolina for the Republican nominee in a special election for the country’s last unfilled congressional seat from the 2018 races.

Trump tweeted he would soon come to the state for a “big rally” for state legislator Dan Bishop of Charlotte, who’s running for the 9th Congressional District against Democrat Dan McCready and two others. Thursday’s tweet didn’t given an exact rally date or location. The general election is Sept. 10.

A 9th District election was held last November, but state officials ordered a redo after an investigation found evidence of fraud involving the collection of mail-in ballots. The Republican who ran last year didn’t run again.

The congressional seat — covering several south-central counties — has been empty this year.

