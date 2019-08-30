Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Trump says he had the right to tweet Iran satellite photo

August 30, 2019 8:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he had “the absolute right” to tweet a photo of an apparent explosion at an Iranian space center.

Trump was asked Friday if he had released classified information by posting the photo on Twitter.

He says, “We had a photo and I released it, which I have the absolute right to do.”

Asked where he got the photo, he told reporters, “You’ll have to figure that one out yourself.”

Advertisement

Other satellite images released Thursday appeared to show the smoldering remains of a rocket at the Imam Khomeini Space Center that was to conduct a U.S.-criticized satellite launch.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Trump says Iran was “going to set off a big missile and it didn’t work out too well. Had nothing to do with us.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space