Trump to rally for GOP candidate before NC vote

August 27, 2019 5:45 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will be traveling to Fayetteville, North Carolina, for a campaign rally on Sept. 9, one day before a special election to fill a congressional seat that has been vacant all year.

Trump will campaign for the Republican candidate in the race, state Sen. Dan Bishop of Charlotte. Democrat Dan McCready and two others are also running.

Michael Glassner, chief operating officer for Trump’s presidential campaign, said the president will talk about “historic achievements” for the country and “his long record of accomplishments in the state.”

A 9th District election was held last November, but state officials ordered a redo after an investigation found evidence of fraud involving the collection of mail-in ballots. The Republican who ran last year didn’t run again.

