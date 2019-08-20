Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Uber to open regional hub in Dallas, resulting in 3,000 jobs

August 20, 2019 2:54 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that Uber will receive a $24 million state incentive package and open a new administrative hub in Dallas, bringing with it about 3,000 jobs.

Abbott said in a statement Tuesday that the Dallas offices will house various corporate functions.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in the same statement that Dallas was the first city in Texas where the Uber ride-sharing app became available in 2012. He says, “Texas has been a hub of innovation for our platform.”

Officials say the regional hub will be located in the historic Deep Ellum section of Dallas and bring with it a $400 million annual payroll.

Uber, which has its headquarters in San Francisco, offers ride-hailing services along with food delivery and other forms of transportation.

The Associated Press

