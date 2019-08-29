Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
UN envoy hopes for Syria constitution committee next month

August 29, 2019 11:17 am
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Syria says he’s “quietly hopeful” the U.N. can announce an agreement to launch a constitutional committee before world leaders gather in late September, a step which could lead to a political solution to end the eight-year conflict.

Geir Pedersen told the Security Council on Thursday the package to resolve outstanding names, terms of reference and rules of procedure “is nearly finalized, and the outstanding differences are, in my assessment, comparatively minor.”

He criticized the Syrian government offensive in Idlib in northwest Syria, stressing that countering terrorist groups “cannot put three million civilians at risk who have a right to protection” under international law.

“The actions that are killing and displacing them must stop now,” Pedersen said. “The situation in Idlib needs a predominantly political solution.”

