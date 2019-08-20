Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

UN envoy: International aid for Venezuela exodus falls short

August 20, 2019 2:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A United Nations special envoy is warning that the international community is falling short in helping nations like Colombia respond to the massive exodus of Venezuelans.

Eduardo Stein said Tuesday that Colombia has received less than a third of the international financing it needs to handle the mounting migration crisis.

The U.N. representative added that the growing flight of Venezuelans has now “totally surpassed” Colombia’s capacity to respond.

More than 1.4 million Venezuelans have fled to the neighboring Andean nation.

Advertisement

The exodus is unprecedented in recent Latin American history and is one of the largest mass displacements of people in the world today.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Colombia’s foreign ministry says the nation has received $68 per Venezuelan, far below what has been provided to nations receiving Syrian migrants.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars