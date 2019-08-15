Listen Live Sports

UN: Over 37 health-related attacks in Libya since offensive

August 15, 2019 6:21 pm
 
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says more than 37 attacks have been reported in Libya against health workers, health facilities and ambulances since the self-styled Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Hifter launched an offensive in April to capture the capital of Tripoli.

The U.N. political mission in Libya said Thursday that “deplorable attacks” affected at least 19 hospitals and 19 civilian and military ambulances, resulting in 11 deaths and more than 33 injuries, though the number may be higher.

U.N. envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame condemned the attacks, saying that “intentionally targeting health workers and health facilities and ambulances is a war crime.”

The mission singled out LNA airstrikes that targeted two field hospitals and two ambulances, killing at least four doctors and one paramedic and injuring eight other medical personnel.

