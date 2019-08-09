Listen Live Sports

Union: Deal with USDA eases impacts of Kansas City moves

August 9, 2019 6:06 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — An employees union says it has a deal with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to lessen the burden of moving to the Kansas City area for employees of two agencies.

The American Federation of Government Employees says the agreement allows employees of two USDA research agencies to continue working remotely from the Washington area until Dec. 30. The union says the deal will also give workers who move to Kansas City an incentive payment equal to one month’s pay.

The USDA announced plans in June to move almost 550 employees of the Economic Research Service and National Institute of Food and Agriculture by the end of September.

The USDA says the move will bring the agencies closer to farmers and agribusinesses. Critics contend the agencies will be decimated.

