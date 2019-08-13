Listen Live Sports

Unite the Right organizer files new lawsuit, cites Antifa

August 13, 2019 11:02 am
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The lead organizer of a 2017 white nationalist rally that ended in violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, has filed another lawsuit claiming his First Amendment rights were violated.

The Daily Progress reports the federal lawsuit was filed Monday by Unite the Right organizer Jason Kessler. He voluntarily dismissed an earlier suit that made similar claims.

The new suit claims police and city officials violated his free speech rights. Unlike previous complaints, Kessler focuses on the antifacist group known as Antifa. He claims police inaction allowed antifascists to effectively prevent him and others from expressing themselves.

White nationalists were protesting the proposed removal of a Confederate statue when violent clashes with counterprotesters erupted.

An avowed white supremacist, James Alex Fields Jr., drove his car into counterprotesters, killing a woman and injuring others.

