Update on the latest business

^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks edge higher

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have been moving between slight gains and losses as Wall Street tries to recover after a day of big losses.

A report showing stronger-than-expected retail sales and a solid profit outlook from Walmart appear to have allayed some concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy.

Bond prices rose again. The yield on 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.53% following a sharp decline on Wednesday.

^RETAIL SALES

US retail sales up solidly in a sign of consumer optimism

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumers spent more at retail stores and restaurants in July, a sign that concerns over slower global growth that have roiled financial markets haven’t dampened consumer confidence.

The Commerce Department says retail sales rose a healthy 0.7% last month, after a 0.3% gain in June. Online retailers, grocery stores, clothing retailers and electronics and appliance stores all reported strong gains.

Consumer spending, the primary driver of the U.S. economy, remains healthy even as other sectors of the economy, such as business investment, have weakened amid growing uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade war. Job growth is steady, the unemployment rate is near a 50-year low, and wages are rising modestly, which bolsters Americans’ spending power.

Even department stores reported solid sales increases despite Wednesday’s anemic earnings report by Macy’s.

^PRODUCTIVITY

US productivity grew a healthy 2.3% rate in 2nd quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. productivity increased at a decent pace in the second quarter, a trend that could lead to higher wages if it continues.

The Labor Department said Thursday that productivity — or output per hour worked — rose 2.3% in the April-June quarter, down from 3.5% in the first three months of the year. The first quarter gain was the best in four years.

Greater productivity is a key ingredient in raising living standards. It enables companies to lift worker pay without raising prices on costumers. The recovery, now in its 11th year, has been held back by historically weak productivity growth. It has grown at roughly two-thirds of its historical average since the recession began.

Yet productivity has picked up in recent quarters and expanded 1.8% in the past year.

^INDUSTRIAL-PRODUCTION

US industrial output fell 0.2% in July as factories struggle

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production fell 0.2% in July, as factory activity slumped in a worrisome sign for the economy.

The Federal Reserve says manufacturing production declined 0.4% last month. Output decreased for autos, fabricated metals, wood products, textiles and plastics and rubber products.

Over the past 12 months, factory production has fallen 0.5%. Manufacturers’ struggles reflect a global softening in growth and President Donald Trump’s use of tariffs to escalate a trade war with China.

Production at the nation’s utilities increased 3.1%. Production at mines, a sector that also covers oil and gas drilling, fell 1.8% as Hurricane Barry temporarily halted oil extraction in the Gulf of Mexico.

More plant equipment is sitting idle. Capacity utilization slipped in July to 77.5%, down 2.2 points from a year ago.

^MORTGAGE RATES

US long-term mortgage rates stay near historic lows

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates remained near historically low levels this week against a backdrop of volatile financial markets around the globe.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year loan was unchanged at 3.60%, its lowest level since November 2016. A year ago the rate stood at 4.53%.

The average mortgage rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans edged up to 3.07% from 3.05% last week.

Continued anxiety over the U.S.-China trade war and slowing global economic growth made for a rocky ride in the markets. On Wednesday, U.S. stocks plunged after the bond market sent out a fairly reliable warning signal of recession.

The whipsawed markets have sent investors fleeing from stocks to the safety of bonds, pushing bond interest rates to record lows.

^EARNS-WALMART

Walmart ups outlook for the year after posting surprisingly strong 2Q profit

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart is raising its annual outlook after a strong second quarter due in part to strong online grocery deliveries.

U.S. online sales increased 37%, driven by grocery sales. Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 2.8%, its 20th consecutive quarter in the right direction.

The world’s largest retailer continues to hold enough sway to keep prices low even as its costs are rising and it’s pushing its online operations aggressively to counter Amazon.com.

The company launched limited free next day delivery in May with an order of at least $35 and plans to expand that service nationwide this year.

^US-CHINA-TRADE

China threatens retaliation if US tariff hikes go ahead

BEIJING (AP) — China has threatened retaliation if Washington goes ahead with more planned tariff hikes on Chinese imports on Sept. 1.

The government says Beijing will take unspecified “necessary countermeasures” but gave no details.

President Donald Trump says he plans to impose 10% duties on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports in a fight over trade and technology.

The Chinse announcement made no mention of Trump’s decision to postpone penalties on about 60% of those goods until December.

^HONG KONG-ECONOMY

Hong Kong cuts taxes to shore up economy amid protests

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s government has announced tax cuts, higher social welfare payments and other steps to reverse an economic slowdown that has been aggravated by anti-government protests.

The territory’s financial secretary, Paul Chan, said Thursday that the official economic growth outlook this year has been cut to zero from 1%, which would be its worst performance since 2009 during the global financial crisis.

Hong Kong’s economic growth already was declining before anti-government protests erupted this year. They have disrupted tourism and retailing.

Chan said the changes announced Thursday would result in some 1.3 million taxpayers having their taxes waived. He said the government will increase payments for elderly and low-income residents.

^GE-REPORT-FRAUD

Whistleblower accuses GE of fraud, misleading investors

NEW YORK (AP) — General Electric’s stock is tanking after the release of a report claiming the company has been misleading investors.

Investigator Harry Markopolos accused GE Thursday of engaging in accounting fraud worth $38 billion. He said GE is heading for bankruptcy and is hiding $29 billion in long-term care losses.

GE says Markopolos’ claims are unsubstantiated and meritless, and the company stands behind its financial reporting.

Markopolos is known for his role as the whistleblower who warned the Securities and Exchange Commission about Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme.

Markopolos disclosed that an unnamed hedge fund paid him for access to the GE report before it was released. Asked about the potential conflict of interest, he told CNBC he needs to support his family.

^AUTO UNION-CORRUPTION

Another ex-UAW official charged in expanding corruption case

DETROIT (AP) — Federal authorities investigating corruption involving the United Auto Workers union say a former official received nearly $2 million in kickbacks from union vendors.

The case unsealed Wednesday charges Michael Grimes, who until last year was an administrative assistant, with wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering. Authorities say he and other unnamed union officials linked to the union’s joint training center with General Motors Co. were involved.

Grimes’ lawyer Michael Manley isn’t commenting. The charges were filed as a criminal information, which means a guilty plea is expected.

The Detroit News initially reported the charges, which mark that the ongoing investigation into illegal payoffs to UAW officials goes beyond officials linked to Fiat Chrysler.

The UAW says Grimes should be “fully prosecuted.” GM says it’s fully cooperating with the government.

^CHARITY SHUTDOWN

AG: Company shut down after claiming to be military charity

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says a company has been shut down after it claimed it to be a charity that sent care packages to U.S. service members overseas.

Herring’s office said in a statement Wednesday that the company was Hearts 2 Heroes based out of Bunker Hill, West Virginia. It did business as Active Duty Support Services and sold care packages door-to-door.

The state filed suit against the company claiming it wasn’t a charity and that its staff skimmed donations for themselves. The AG’s office alleged that the care packages went undelivered or to stateside military bases.

Herring’s office said the company closed as part of a legal settlement. Virginia had led a multi-state investigation. The state filed suit on behalf of Virginians who were affected.

^CIGARETTES-GRAPHIC WARNINGS

US makes new push for graphic warning labels on cigarettes

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials are making a new attempt at adding graphic images to cigarette packets to discourage Americans from lighting up.

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed 13 warnings that would appear on all cigarettes, including images of cancerous tumors and diseased lungs.

Most developed countries worldwide have adopted similar graphic warning labels.

The FDA’s previous effort was defeated in court in 2012. A panel of judges sided with tobacco companies and ruled that the agency couldn’t force cigarettes to carry grisly images, including cadavers, diseased lungs and cancerous mouth sores.

The agency will take comments on the new proposal before moving to finalize the labels.

