Update on the latest business

^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks sink

NEW YORK (AP) — Markets are sinking after President Donald Trump said U.S. companies are “hereby ordered” to find an alternative to doing business with China following Beijing’s latest tariff increase.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 500 points Friday after the president made the announcements on Twitter.

Bond prices soared, sending yields lower. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 1.52%.

Technology companies, which have much to lose in the trade battle, fell the most. Apple dropped 4.3%.

Trump also said he was “ordering” UPS, Federal Express and Amazon to block deliveries from China of the powerful opiod fentanyl. FedEd and UPS sank.

The Dow has been down more than 500 ponits and the Nasdaq more than 200.

^CHINA-US-TRADE

China strikes back, $75B in tariffs on US goods

WASHINGTON (AP) — China is putting into place tariffs on $75 billion in U.S. products in retaliation for the Trump administration’s latest planned tariff hikes.

China said Friday that it will also increase import duties on U.S.-made autos and auto parts. The retaliation pulled global markets into negative territory

Tariffs of 10% and 5% will take effect on two batches of goods on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15. Beijing gave no details of what goods would be affected but the timing matches Trump’s planned hikes.

Trump previously announced plans to raise tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese imports on Sept. 1 but postponed a portion of that to Dec. 15.

^FEDERAL RESERVE

Powell offers no clear hint on further rate cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says President Donald Trump’s trade wars have complicated the Fed’s ability to set interest rate policies. Speaking to a gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell pointed to increasing evidence of a global economic slowdown and suggested that uncertainty from Trump’s trade wars have contributed to it.

In his remarks, Powell sent no clear signal that the Fed will further cut interest rates this year. But he said it would “act as appropriate” to sustain the expansion _ phrasing that analysts see as suggesting rate cuts.

Powell had barely finished speaking when Trump turned to Twitter to escalate his attacks on the Fed, which he has repeatedly accused of keeping rates too high.

Trump tweeted: “As usual, the Fed did NOTHING!” It is incredible that they can ‘speak’ without knowing or asking what I am doing, which will be announced shortly. We have a very strong dollar and a very weak Fed. I will work “brilliantly” with both, and the U.S. will do great.”

^NEW HOME SALES

US new home sales slid 12.8% in July

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new U.S. homes fell a sharp 12.8% in July as higher prices and limited inventory sidelined would-be buyers.

The Commerce Department says that new homes sold at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 635,000 units, down from a revised June rate of 728,000. So far this year, sales have risen just 4.1%.

A shortage of available homes, worsened by a construction slowdown, has pushed up prices and made purchases less affordable for Americans. Land and labor shortages continue to slow down builders, prolonging the housing shortage.

As a consequence, even lower borrowing costs have so far failed to induce more sales.

The median sales price fell to $312,800. That is down 4.5% from a year ago, but marks the highest level since April.

^VOLKSWAGEN RECALL

VW recalls 679K cars in US to fix potential rollaway problem

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling about 679,000 cars in the U. S. to fix a problem that could let the cars roll away unexpectedly.

The recall covers certain 2011 through 2018 Jettas; 2015 through 2019 GTIs; 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019 Golfs; 2012 through 2019 Beetles and Beetle Convertibles; and 2017 through 2019 Golf SportWagens. All have automatic transmissions, manual hand brakes and keyless entry.

VW says silicate can build up on a shift lever switch, allowing the key to be removed if the lever isn’t in park. That could let the cars roll off unexpectedly.

Dealers will add a switch and circuit board to fix the problem. The recall starts on Oct. 11.

A VW spokesman says he’s not aware of any crashes or injuries due to the problem.

^TRUMP-BANK SUBPOENAS

Court hears appeal in Trump bank subpoenas case

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court in New York indicated it will take a hard look at the legality of congressional subpoenas seeking President Donald Trump’s banking records.

Three judges on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel peppered lawyers for the president and Congress for about 90 minutes during a hearing Friday.

The House Financial Services and Intelligence committees had asked Deutsche Bank and Capital One to turn over records related to Trump’s business ventures as they investigate “foreign influence in the U.S. political process.”

Trump is challenging the subpoenas along with three of his children.

One judge said the case seems be the first of its kind.

A lower court judge ruled earlier this year that the subpoenas were legitimate.

^QUALCOMM-ANTITRUST

Court blocks parts of FTC’s antitrust win over Qualcomm

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court is temporarily protecting Qualcomm from an antitrust ruling that would have forced the mobile chipmaker to drastically change how it licenses key technology for connecting smartphones to the internet.

Friday’s stay granted by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will prevent the Federal Trade Commission from enforcing key provisions of a lower court ruling that said Qualcomm abused its patents to stifle competition.

As part of her decision, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh ordered reforms that Qualcomm argued would have unfairly eroded its revenue and potentially given away its technological secrets. The stay will prevent that from happening while Qualcomm pursues its appeal.

The FTC says it’s disappointed by the stay.

^KEYSTONE PIPELINE-NEBRASKA

Nebraska court upholds state’s approval of pipeline path

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s highest court has rejected another attempt to derail the Keystone XL pipeline that could have forced the developer to reapply for state approval and delayed the $8 billion project yet again.

The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday upheld the decision of regulators who voted in 2017 to green-light a route through the state. The court’s decision removes one of the last major hurdles for the project, which has been mired in lawsuits and regulatory hearings since it was proposed in 2008.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission voted 3-2 in favor of an “alternative route” for the project instead of developer TC Energy’s preferred pathway for the pipeline. Opponents filed a lawsuit arguing the company didn’t follow all the required procedures for the route that was approved.

^GAY PRIDE SHIRTS

Printer who nixed gay pride shirt goes to Ky. Supreme Court

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky print shop owner who refused to make a gay pride T-shirt argued before the Kentucky Supreme Court that he shouldn’t be compelled to promote messages that go against his religious beliefs.

Blaine Adamson is owner of Hands-On Originals in Lexington and declined to print a shirt promoting an LGBT pride festival in 2012. The city’s Human Rights Commission said that refusal violated its gay-rights fairness ordinance.

On Friday, the high court heard an attorney for the T-shirt maker argue that the First Amendment protects him from having to print that message. An attorney for the Human Rights Commission says the T-shirt maker cannot pick and choose who it wants to serve in the Lexington community.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments from attorneys and will issue a ruling at a later date.

^G7-FASHION-GLOBAL PACT

Global fashion top players join forces in environmental pact

ROME (AP) — Thirty-two leading companies in the fashion and textile industry have given themselves a set of shared goals under a “Fashion Pact” aimed at reducing the environmental impact of their business.

The pact focuses on three key areas: global warming, biodiversity and reduction of the use of single-use plastics in the oceans.

Ferruccio Ferragamo, president of Salvatore Ferragamo, said major players were joining forces for the first time to face “the largest environmental challenges of our century.”

Others who signed on include Adidas, Hermes and Nike. The initiative will be presented at the G7 meeting starting in Biarritz on Saturday.

Remo Ruffini, the CEO of Moncler, said: “We’re proud to join the Fashion Pact in the name of a common good that is always greater than any single interest.”

^CLEAN AIR SETTLEMENT-SUPERMARKETS

Feds settle with supermarket group over clean air violations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Federal authorities say they’ve reached an agreement with a supermarket company to reduce emissions of ozone-depleting gases from refrigeration equipment at more than 500 stores in seven southeastern states.

A news release Friday says the Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency reached the agreement with Southeastern Grocers Inc. and its subsidiaries to resolve violations of the Clean Air Act. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

The company includes BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores.

The release says the company will spend about $4.2 million over the next three years to reduce coolant leaks and to improve compliance. It will also pay a $300,000 civil penalty.

The company’s website says its stores operate in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina and South Carolina.

^OBIT-DAVID KOCH

Billionaire conservative donor David Koch dies at 79

WASHINGTON (AP) — Billionaire industrialist David H. Koch (kohk) has died at age 79.

A chemical engineer by training, Koch was an executive in the family-run conglomerate, the Libertarian Party’s vice-presidential candidate in 1980 and a major benefactor of educational, medical and cultural organizations.

But he and his older brother Charles became best known for building a political network dubbed the “Kochtopus” for its many-tentacled support of conservative and libertarian causes and candidates.

The brothers in 2004 founded the anti-tax, small-government group Americans for Prosperity, which remains one of the most powerful conservative organizations in U.S. politics. The Kochs refused to endorse Trump in 2016, warning that his protectionist trade policies, among other priorities, weren’t sufficiently conservative.

David Koch had stepped away from a leadership role in recent years because of declining health, including a decades-long battle with prostate cancer, and his brother became the network’s public face.

