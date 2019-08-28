Update on the latest business

^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Health care leads gains on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising in midday trading on Wall Street as gains for banks and health care companies offset losses in the technology sector.

Wells Fargo climbed 1.7% and UnitedHealth Group added 2.4%.

Autodesk plunged 9% after the software company slashed its full-year forecasts.

Investors continued to shift money into U.S. government bonds, driving long-term bond yields further below short-term ones. The so-called inversion of the U.S. yield curve is a rare phenomenon that has correctly predicted previous recessions.

Bond prices continued to rise as investors sought safety. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.46%.

^BUSINESS GROUPS-TARIFFS

Business groups ask Trump for tariffs delay before holidays

NEW YORK (AP) — A coalition of 161 manufacturers, farmers, retailers, natural gas and oil companies as well as other business groups, has signed a letter asking President Donald Trump to postpone tariff rate increases on Chinese goods slated to take effect this year.

The letter, dated Wednesday and organized by Americans for Free Trade Coalition, comes as tariff increases are set to take effect starting Sunday, followed by further increases Oct. 1 and Dec. 15.

The group says the tariffs come right in the middle of the busy holiday period and that action is needed to protect American businesses and consumers this holiday season.

It says a large portion of holiday merchandise will still be hit by the September and October tariff increases at an even higher rate than initially anticipated.

^OPIOID CRISIS-PURDUE

OxyContin maker, governments in talks to settle lawsuits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Purdue Pharma and the thousands of state and local governments suing the maker of OxyContin over the nation’s deadly opioid crisis are negotiating a $10 billion to $12 billion settlement under which the Sackler family would give up ownership of the company, according to published reports.

The New York Times reports that under the proposal now on the table, the Sacklers would contribute $3 billion of their own money toward the total, and the company would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and transform itself into a “public beneficiary trust,” with all profits from drug sales going to the plaintiffs. The Times also said Purdue Pharma would supply its addiction treatment drugs free to the public, and the Sacklers would sell another pharmaceutical company, Mundipharma, which would add $1.5 billion to the settlement.

In a statement, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company did not confirm any of the details — some of them also reported by NBC. But it said it sees little good in years of “wasteful litigation and appeals.”

^ELECTRONIC CIGARETTE-LAWSUIT

Federal lawsuit: Missouri mom says Juul targets teens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri mother is suing Juul Labs, Inc. in federal court, accusing the electronic cigarette company of developing a marketing strategy that targets teenagers.

The lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Kansas City seeks class action status. It contends Juul sought to portray its e-cigarettes as trendsetting and stylish.

The Kansas City Star reports that Juul denies the allegation, saying it never marketed to youth and doesn’t want non-nicotine users to try their products. California-based Juul said in a statement that it launched an aggressive plan last year to combat underage vaping.

Mindy Boyd of Clay County, Missouri, alleges in the complaint that her 14-year-old daughter started vaping with Juul products in 2018. The lawsuit claims the teen became addicted to nicotine and hasn’t been able to quit.

^FACEBOOK-POLITICAL ADS

Facebook tightens political ad rules, but leaves loopholes

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Facebook is tightening its rules around political advertising ahead of the 2020 U.S. presidential elections. But it’s not clear it will be enough to stop bad actors from abusing its system.

The changes include a tightened verification process that will require anyone wanting to run ads pertaining to elections, politics or big social issues like guns and immigration to confirm their identity and prove they are in the U.S. Beginning in mid-September, such advertisers will be able to confirm their organization’s tax identification number or other government information to confirm their group’s identity.

But the process won’t apply to everyone. Small grassroots groups and local politicians will still be able to post ads by providing an address, verifiable phone number and business email. Previously, only a U.S. address was required.

^TOYOTA RECALL

Toyota recalls air bags that may not inflate properly

DETROIT (AP) — Toyota is recalling 191,000 cars in North America and Japan because the air bags may not inflate properly in a crash.

The recall covers certain 2003 through 2008 Corolla compact sedans and 2005 through 2008 Matrix hatchbacks.

Toyota says the front passenger air bags in the cars were installed in prior recalls to replace dangerous Takata air bags.

But in high temperatures, the replacement bags may not unfold as designed, increasing the risk of injury in a crash. Toyota wouldn’t say if anyone has been hurt due to the problem.

The company says the replacements were not made by Takata.

Toyota says dealers will replace the air bag assemblies with improved versions at no cost to owners.

The company will notify owners by letter starting in October.

^JAPAN-TOYOTA-SUZUKI

Toyota, Suzuki partnering in self-driving car technology

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s top automaker, Toyota, and smaller rival Suzuki have announced they are partnering in the development of self-driving car technology, as manufacturers around the world grapple with innovations in the industry.

They said Wednesday that Toyota will take a 4.9% stake in Suzuki Motor Corp., valued at 96 billion yen ($908 million), and Suzuki will make a 48 billion yen ($454 million) investment in Toyota.

In 2017, Toyota and Suzuki agreed to work together in ecological and safety technology. That deal did not include owning mutual stakes.

Auto manufacturers are facing a costly shift toward use of artificial intelligence and various ecological and safety technologies.

Toyota makes the top-selling hybrid vehicle, Prius.

^LORD & TAYLOR-SOLD

Lord & Taylor sold for $100M to rental clothing company

NEW YORK (AP) — Lord & Taylor, one of the nation’s oldest department stores, is being sold for $100 million to a rental clothing company.

Le Tote Inc. is buying the company from Hudson’s Bay Co., which gets a minority stake in Le Tote and will control two seats on its board.

Lord & Taylor, founded as a dry goods store in 1826, has struggled recently as more people shop online. It has closed several stores, including its flagship on New York’s Fifth Avenue, which was shut for good earlier this year after more than a century in the 11-story building.

^MARRIOTT-NO MORE BOTTLES

Marriott banning little shampoo bottles by 2020

UNDATED (AP) _ It could be lights out for tiny toiletries.

Marriott International, the world’s largest hotel chain, said Wednesday it will eliminate small plastic bottles of shampoo, conditioner and bath gel from its hotel rooms worldwide by December 2020. They’ll be replaced with larger bottles or wall-mounted dispensers, depending on the hotel.

The move follows a similar announcement last month by IHG, which owns Holiday Inn, Kimpton and other brands. IHG said it will eliminate about 200 million tiny bottles each year by 2021. Last year, Walt Disney Co. said it would replace small plastic shampoo bottles at its resorts and on its cruise ships. Many smaller companies, like the five Soneva Resorts in Thailand and the Maldives, have also ditched plastic bottles.

