^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian shares rise on US plan to delay some China tariffs

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were higher today after the U.S. said it would hold off on tariffs on Chinese imports of mobile phones, toys and several other items typically on holiday shopping lists.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 finished nearly 1.0% higher. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.7%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.5%. The Shanghai Composite edged up 0.6%.

Yesterday on Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 snapped a two-day losing streak and rose 42.57 points, or 1.5%, to 2,926.32. It had been up as much as 2.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 372.54 points, or 1.4%, to 26,279.91. The average briefly climbed 519 points. The Nasdaq composite jumped 152.95 points, or 1.9%, to 8,016.36. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 16.30 points, or 1.1%, to 1,510.58.

^HONG KONG-PROTESTS

Flights resuming at Hong Kong airport after protest chaos

HONG KONG (AP) — Flights have resumed at Hong Kong’s airport this morning after two days of disruptions marked by outbursts of violence that highlight the hardening positions of pro-democracy protesters and the authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

About three dozen protesters remained camped in the airport’s arrivals area, a day after a mass demonstration and frenzied mob violence forced more than 100 flight cancelations. Additional identification checks were in place, but check-in counters were open and flights appeared to be operating normally.

Protesters spread pamphlets and posters across the floor in a section of the terminal but were not impeding travelers.

A statement from the airport’s management said it had obtained “an interim injunction to restrain persons from unlawfully and willfully obstructing or interfering” with airport operations. It said an area of the airport had been set aside for demonstrations, but no protests would be allowed outside the designated area.

^GERMANY-ECONOMY

German economy shrinks amid trade concerns, auto woes

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German economy shrank by 0.1 percent in the second quarter as global trade conflicts and troubles in the auto industry weighed on Europe’s largest economy.

The state statistics agency Destatis says that falling exports had weighed on output while demand from consumers and government spending at home had supported the economy.

Germany’s economy is facing headwinds as its auto industry, a key employer and pillar of growth, faces challenges adjusting to tougher emissions standards in Europe and China. The industry has also suffered from the U.S.-China trade conflict that has added tariffs on cars made by German companies in the U.S and shipped to China, while uncertainty over the terms of Britain’s planned exit from the EU has weighed on confidence.

^FEDERAL PLUTONIUM-NEVADA

Nevada AG says plutonium fight will continue

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s attorney general says he’ll continue to pursue all legal options to block unlawful shipments of weapons-grade plutonium to a site near Las Vegas after a U.S. appeals court denied the state’s appeal in an ongoing battle with the federal government.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against Nevada on Tuesday. It said the matter is moot because the Energy Department already shipped the radioactive material in question and has promised no more will be hauled to Nevada.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a statement late Tuesday he intends to continue to litigate the case because of the Energy Department’s record of “deceitful behavior.”

He didn’t provide any details about his next legal move.

The state’s options include requesting a rehearing before the full 9th Circuit or seeking a new court order to remove the plutonium that’s already been shipped from South Carolina to Nevada.

^ENERGY ROYALTIES

Judge bars Trump from taking energy panel’s advice

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A U.S. judge has barred the Trump administration from acting on the recommendations of an advisory panel that was created to make it easier to extract fossil fuels from public lands and waters.

U.S. District Judge Donald Molloy said in a Tuesday ruling that the Royalty Policy Committee was established in violation of a law meant ensure such panels are publicly accountable.

The committee was created in 2017 by then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. It was disbanded without explanation in April when its two-year charter expired.

The committee had attracted sharp criticism from conservationists and others who alleged its membership was stacked in favor of the energy industry.

It included industry executives; officials from energy states such as Texas, Wyoming and North Dakota; academics and at least one industry consultant.

^BRITAIN-GENDER STEREOTYPES

UK bans cream cheese ad because of ‘dopey dad’ stereotype

LONDON (AP) — An advertisement for cream cheese showing distracted dads leaving babies on a conveyer belt has been banned in Britain under new rules against harmful gender stereotypes.

The Advertising Standards Authority says the ad for Philadelphia cream cheese “relied on the stereotype that men were unable to care for children as well as women and implied that the fathers had failed to look after the children properly because of their gender.”

Parent company Mondelez U.K. said it was “extremely disappointed” with the decision.

The watchdog also banned a Volkswagen ad that showed men doing adventurous things and a woman sitting on a bench beside a baby buggy.

Wednesday’s rulings are the first under rules barring “gender stereotypes which are likely to cause harm or serious or widespread offense.”

^FATHER SUES SON

Son can’t use name shared with dad to market competing firm

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina personal injury lawyer known for his ads has won an order keeping his son from using their shared name to market a competing law firm.

The Post and Courier reports that a federal judge says George Sink Jr. cannot use that name in any sort of marketing until an arbitrator considers the matter.

George Sink Sr. fired his son in February, nearly a year after he began working for George Sink P.A. Personal Injury Lawyers. Days later, Sink Jr. opened George Sink II Law Firm.

Judge David Norton’s temporary order Friday said the names and logos are confusingly similar. He says the older firm has spent “an exorbitant amount of money” on ads, and it wouldn’t be fair to let the son benefit from that marketing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.