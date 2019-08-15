^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks lower after US indexes tumble on recession fear

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged on mounting fears of a possible recession.

Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong all retreated.

U.S. investors dumped stocks, sending the Dow into its biggest one-day drop of the year, after the yield on the 10-year Treasury crossed a threshold that has correctly predicted many past recessions.

That erased the previous day’s gains from a rally that began after President Donald Trump delayed tariffs on about $160 billion in Chinese goods due to take effect on Sept. 1.

Today in Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6%, Tokyo’s Nikkei sank 1.5% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.2%.

Australia’s S&P-ASX 200 fell 2.7%. Markets in Taiwan, New Zealand and Southeast Asia also retreated. South Korean markets were closed for a holiday.

On Wall Street yesterday, the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 2.9% to 2,840.60. The Dow sank 800.49 points, or 3%, to 25,479.42. The Nasdaq composite lost 3% to 7,773.94.

CONGRESS-8CHAN SUBPOENA

House subpoenas owner of message board tied to mass killings

WASHINGTON (AP) _ A key House committee has subpoenaed the owner of 8chan, an online message board favored by violent white nationalists including the man suspected of killing 22 people in a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson and the panel’s top Republican announced the subpoena Wednesday, saying that “at least three acts of deadly white supremacist extremist violence have been linked to 8chan in the last six months.”

The El Paso shooter along with the gunman accused of killing 51 worshippers at a New Zealand mosque and the man accused of terrorizing a synagogue in Poway, California, all posted hateful screeds on 8chan before committing their crimes.

Thompson and GOP Rep. Mike Rogers say it’s crucial to examine what can be done to counter the trend. The subpoena asks owner Jim Watkins to appear Sept. 5 for a deposition.

FORD RECALL

Ford recalls 108K cars; seat belts may not hold in a crash

DETROIT (AP) _ Ford is recalling more than 108,000 midsize cars in North America to fix a problem that could stop the seat belts from holding people in a crash.

The recall covers certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from the 2015 model year. The company says the cars’ front seat belt cables can lose strength due to heat buildup and may not adequately restrain passengers.

Ford says it’s aware of one injury from the problem.

Dealers will apply a protective coating to the cables. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 9.

TRUMP-HONG KONG-TRADE

Trump suggests trade deal can wait for Hong Kong resolution

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is suggesting that trade talks with China can wait until tensions in Hong Kong have eased. He tweeted: “Of course China wants to make a deal. Let them work humanely with Hong Kong first!”

Trump also praised Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling him a “great leader” and saying he could quickly resolve the situation on Hong Kong if he wanted to.

Trump has previously said little about the protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese city, except to make it clear he believes that Hong Kong and China need to “deal with that themselves.” He has urged the two sides to exercise caution.

His more extensive comments Wednesday came as U.S. stock markets tumbled, in part because of uncertainty over Trump’s trade standoff with Beijing.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INVESTMENTS

Warren Buffett’s firm adds to its Amazon, bank investments

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Billionaire Warren Buffett’s company has been adding more Amazon shares to its investment cart. Berkshire Hathaway said in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that it owned 537,300 Amazon shares at the end of June, up from 483,300 shares.

Buffett first revealed Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in Amazon in May, although he said one of the company’s two other investment managers made the pick.

Investors follow what Berkshire buys and sells closely because of Buffett’s successful track record. Berkshire officials don’t generally comment on these quarterly filings.

Besides the Amazon move, Berkshire also increased its Bank of America stake slightly in the last quarter, and it added to its US Bancorp stock holdings.

In addition to investments, Berkshire owns more than 90 companies in a variety of industries.

BREXIT

UK planning post-Brexit freight service for vital medicines

LONDON (AP) _ The British government wants to set up an “express freight service” to ensure essential medicines are still available if the U.K. leaves the European Union without a divorce deal. The Department of Health said Thursday it is inviting potential providers to submit offers for a contract lasting at least a year. The department hasn’t specified what method of transportation the service would use.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists Brexit will happen Oct. 31 whether or not there is an approved agreement with the EU.

Many economists say no amount of planning can prevent economic damage from a no-deal Brexit, which would bring new customs inspections and tariffs.

SOUTH KOREA-JAPAN

S. Korea’s Moon calls for talks to end trade row with Japan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in has offered an olive branch to Japan to end a tense trade dispute, saying Seoul will “gladly join hands” if Tokyo accepts calls to resolve it through dialogue.

In a nationally televised speech today, Moon also downplayed the threat posed by North Korea’s recent short-range ballistic launches and expressed hope that Washington and Pyongyang would soon resume nuclear negotiations.

Moon’s speech, at a ceremony marking the 74th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II, comes amid heightened public anger over Tokyo’s recent moves to impose trade curbs on South Korea, which triggered a full-blown diplomatic row.

Tens of thousands of South Koreans are expected to march in anti-Japan protests planned throughout Thursday.

VIRGIN GALACTIC-SPACEPORT

Virgin Galactic unveiling mission control for space tourism

UPHAM, N.M. (AP) — Virgin Galactic plans to unveil its digs at Spaceport America, providing the first glimpse of mission control, a prep area for pilots and a lounge where paying customers will wait for their flights to space.

Company officials are gathering Thursday at the remote facility in the New Mexico desert to show off two levels of the custom-tailored hangar at the taxpayer-financed spaceport.

It’s unclear how soon commercial flights could begin. Company officials have said a small number of test flights must be completed.

Billionaire Richard Branson and former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, a Democrat, first pitched the plan for the facility nearly 15 years ago.

Virgin Galactic’s spaceship development has taken far longer than expected and had a major setback when the company’s first experimental craft broke apart during a 2014 test flight, killing the co-pilot.

