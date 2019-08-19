^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks solidly higher

NEW YORK (AP) _ Stocks are moving solidly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies.

Chipmakers and other tech stocks were doing well Monday after the U.S. gave Chinese telecom giant Huawei another 90 days to buy equipment from American suppliers.

Chipmaker Nvidia jumped 5.8%.

Stocks are coming off their third weekly loss in a row as investors try to parse conflicting signals on the U.S. economy and determine whether a recession is on the horizon.

Investors were relieved that to see long-term bond yields rising. The yield on 10-year Treasury rose to 1.59% from 1.54% late Friday.

^US-HUAWEI-TRADE-REPRIEVE

US extends 90 days limited reprieve on Huawei technology ban

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States will extend by 90 days a limited reprieve on U.S. technology sales to Huawei.

The U.S. government blacklisted the Chinese tech company in May, deeming it a national security risk and restricting sales of technology to it.

But it granted a limited temporary reprieve to support existing equipment and ease the burden on U.S. rural internet and wireless companies .That reprieve would have expired Monday, had Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross not issued the extension.

Ross’ comments sent shares of U.S. computer chip makers higher.

Ross also announced that the U.S. was adding 46 Huawei affiliates to the 69 already affected by sanctions. He says the U.S. has granted no special licenses that would let any U.S. supplier sell technology to Huawei not affected by the limited reprieve.

^TRUMP-FEDERAL RESERVE

Trump calls on Federal Reserve to cut interest rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is calling on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by at least a full percentage point “over a fairly short period of time,” saying such a move would make the U.S. economy even better and would also “greatly and quickly” enhance the global economy.

In two tweets Monday, Trump kept up his pressure on the Fed and its chairman Jerome Powell, saying the U.S. economy was strong “despite the horrendous lack of vision by Jay Powell and the Fed.”

He says Democrats were trying to “will” the economy to deteriorate ahead of the 2020 election.

Trump administration officials in recent days have sought to calm worries about a potential U.S. recession that were heightened by last week’s steep stock-market decline.

^GERMANY-ECONOMY

German central bank suggests economy may be in recession

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s central bank has issued a gloomy economic report suggesting that growth in the summer continued to shrink, raising the possibility Europe’s largest economy may be entering a recession.

A technical recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth, and Germany saw a 0.1% drop in the second quarter, from April to June.

In its monthly report Monday, the Bundesbank said with falling industrial production and orders, it appears that the slump likely continued through the summer.

It says “the overall economic performance could decline slightly once again. Central to this is the ongoing downturn in industry.”

The Bundesbank says the trade conflict between the U.S. and China, Brexit and other issues have hampered Germany’s export-dependent economy, though it’s still expected to post growth over the full year.

^EUROPE-ECONOMY

Eurozone inflation even lower than thought in July at 1%

BRUSSELS (AP) — Official figures show that inflation across the 19-country eurozone was lower in July than anticipated, bolstering expectations that the European Central Bank will provide another shot of stimulus to the single currency bloc next month.

Eurostat said Monday that consumer prices across the eurozone were up 1% in the year to July. That’s down from the original estimate of 1.1% and means inflation is further away from the ECB’s goal of just below 2%.

The core rate, which strips out the volatile items of energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, was even lower at 0.9%.

With growth faltering particularly in Germany, there are growing expectations that the bank will announce another package of monetary stimulus measures including a possible rate cut and bond purchases at its Sept. 12 meeting.

^BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE-PRIORITIES

Top US CEOs rethink the meaning of shareholder value

The shareholder comes first has for years been the mantra of the Business Roundtable, a group representing the most powerful CEOs in America.

The group on Monday released a new mission statement that implies a foundational shift; a step back from shareholder primacy.

The new mission statement on “the purpose of a corporation” emphasizes that all stakeholders are important and that includes workers, suppliers, customers and the communities where corporations operate.

JPMorgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon, who also chairs the Business Roundtable, said in a prepared statement that, “The American dream is alive, but fraying.”

The perception that the American dream is out of reach for many people is a powerful narrative that has altered the political landscape ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

^COLONIAL-PIPELINE-SPILL-LAWSUIT

Georgia-based Colonial sues contractor over Alabama spill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline Co. is suing an Alabama contractor over a spill that threatened U.S. gasoline supplies three years ago.

The pipeline operator contends faulty work by the Birmingham-based Ceco Pipeline Services caused a crack that spilled at least a quarter-million gallons of gasoline in rural Shelby County in 2016.

The spill shut down a major pipeline for weeks, tightening gasoline supplies along the Eastern Seaboard.

Colonial Pipeline is based near Atlanta in Alpharetta. It filed the federal lawsuit Friday seeking unspecified damages.

Ceco Pipeline Services hasn’t replied in court, and general manager Luke Hotze declined comment Monday, citing the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims the contractor failed to adequately replace dirt around the pipeline after maintenance work. The suit says that failure caused cracks that led to the spill.

^LUFTHANSA-CLEANER FUEL

Lufthansa offers climate-friendly fuel, but at a price

BERLIN (AP) — German airline Lufthansa is launching a website that allows customers to buy climate-friendly plane fuel to compensate for the emissions caused by their flight.

Lufthansa said Monday that the sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, purchased that way will be added to one of the airline’s flights, reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by 80%.

The aviation industry has come under fire from climate campaigners for its comparatively large carbon footprint, though airlines note that it constitutes only 2% of man-made emissions worldwide.

Lufthansa’s Compensaid service comes at a steep price. A single economy-class ticket from Frankfurt to New York is 374 euros ($414) more expensive if customers buy SAF, a synthetic form of kerosene.

Passengers who opt to donate toward reforestation measures instead pay a 165-euro surcharge for the same flight.

^BRITAIN-POLITICS

UK prime minister under pressure to recall Parliament

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure to recall Parliament after leaked government documents warned of widespread shortages and border delays if the U.K. leaves the European Union without a withdrawal agreement.

Economists have long predicted such grim scenarios, but Brexit backers have dismissed the forecasts as scaremongering.

The opposition Labour Party’s spokesman on Treasury issues, John McDonnell, on Monday supported the demands of more than 100 lawmakers who signed a letter demanding that Johnson cut short Parliament’s summer recess to permit debate on the Brexit crisis.

Johnson is expected to underscore his commitment to leave the EU on Oct. 31, with or without a deal, later this week when he meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G-7 summit in Biarritz.

^BRITAIN-SOCIAL MEDIA-VACCINES

UK to pressure social media companies to fight anti-vax info

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government is planning to pressure social media companies to do more to fight misinformation on vaccines following a spike in measles cases.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday that while the country had a great record on fighting measles, things were suddenly “going in the wrong direction,” with 230 new measles cases in the first few months of this year.

Johnson says “I’m afraid people have been listening to that superstitious mumbo jumbo on the internet, all that anti-vax stuff and thinking that the MMR vaccine is a bad idea. That’s wrong.”

Health Minister Jo Churchill says the National Health Service and the government need to work with social media companies so “we give people the correct information that they can help keep their children safe.”

