Asian shares mostly rise after Wall Street rally on Huawei

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher today after Wall Street rallied on the U.S. decision to give Chinese telecom giant Huawei another 90 days to buy equipment from American suppliers.

That decision appeared to inspire a buying mood among investors eager for any signs of progress in the trade war between the U.S. and China.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei closed 0.6% higher today. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 1.2%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.1%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.2%. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.2%.

On Wall Street Monday, the S&P 500 climbed 34.97 points, or 1.2%, to 2,923.65. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249.78 points, or 1%, to 26,135.79. The index briefly gained 336 points. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, rose 106.82 points, or 1.3%, to 8,002.81. Smaller company stocks also had a good day. The Russell 2000 index gained 15.21 points, or 1%, to 1,508.85.

With eyes on election, White House insists economy is strong

WASHINGTON (AP) — The “fundamentals” of the U.S. economy are solid, the White House asserted on Monday, invoking an ill-fated political declaration of a decade ago amid mounting concern that a recession could imperil President Donald Trump’s reelection.

Exhibiting no such concern, senior adviser Kellyanne Conway declared to reporters, “The fact is, the fundamentals of our economy are very strong,”

It’s a phrase with a history. Republican John McCain was accused of being out of touch when he made a similar declaration during the 2008 presidential campaign just hours before investment bank Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy, setting off a stock market crash and global financial decline.

US airlines expect record crowds over Labor Day weekend

WASHINGTON (AP) — Airlines expect record crowds over the week-long Labor Day period.

The trade group Airlines for America predicts that 17.5 million passengers will fly on U.S. carriers between Aug. 28 and Sept. 3. That’s 2.5 million passengers a day and a 4% increase over the same week last year.

The busiest day is expected on Friday, Aug. 30, when the group forecasts just under 3 million people will board a U.S. airline.

The airline group says carriers have added seats even though Southwest, American and United have canceled thousands of flights while their Boeing 737 Max planes remain grounded.

Transportation Department figures show that travel demand has been strong all year, with fares at or near record lows, after adjusting for inflation. The numbers don’t include extra fees.

Twitter shuts Chinese accounts targeting Hong Kong protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twitter said Monday it has suspended more than 200,000 accounts that it believes were part of a Chinese government influence campaign targeting the protest movement in Hong Kong.

The company also said it will ban ads from state-backed media companies, expanding a prohibition it first applied in 2017 to two Russian entities.

Both measures are part of what a senior company official portrayed in an interview as a broader effort to curb malicious political activity on a popular platform that has been criticized for enabling election interference around the world and for accepting money for ads that amount to propaganda by state-run media organizations.

The accounts were suspended for violating the social networking platform’s terms of service.

Union wins first step against Boeing over fired workers

UNDATED (AP) _ A federal official is making Boeing defend itself against charges that it illegally fired workers for supporting a union at its South Carolina assembly plant.

The regional director of the National Labor Relations Board ruled that there is enough merit to send the cases to trial in front of an administrative law judge. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers claims six workers were wrongly fired — five in retaliation for supporting the union — and others were disciplined at the plant in North Charleston, where employees build the Boeing 787.

The federal official found no merit in a union claim over a Boeing training program.

Former Los A Trial Lawyers for Justicengeles Times columnist awarded nearly $15.5M

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury on Monday awarded nearly $15.5 million to a former Los Angeles Times sports columnist who said he was forced out of his job because of age and health discrimination.

The award is more than twice the $7.1 million that T.J. Simers initially won in 2015. The Times appealed and a judge reduced the amount, leading Simers to appeal and a retrial on the damages.

Attorney Nick Rowley of Trial Lawyers for Justice says with prejudgment interest and attorney’s fees, the Times will owe more than $22 million.

TV writers union says agents are violating antitrust law

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Writers Guild of America has filed claims in federal court alleging the entertainment industry’s biggest talent agencies are violating antitrust and anti-racketeering laws.

The claims filed Monday represent the latest move in a heated battle between the writers of television scripts and the agents who represent them.

The writers say agencies are violating antitrust law with the use of so-called packaging fees, where agents combine elements of a television series — including writers, scripts or actors — and sell them to studios as a unit.

Monday’s filings are a response to agency lawsuits alleging the Writers Guild has itself violated antitrust law with organized actions in the dispute, including the mass firing of agents by thousands of writers.

Emails to attorneys for the agencies were not immediately returned.

California smuggler of erectile dysfunction drug gets prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man who smuggled $11 million worth of erectile dysfunction drugs into the U.S. from China has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for conspiracy and smuggling contraband.

Prosecutors say the drugs sold by 41-year-old John Lee of Walnut were dangerous black-market creations falsely advertised as herbal remedies and that some customers suffered permanent injuries.

Lee also was ordered Monday to pay $550,000 in restitution to victims.

Prosecutors say from 2011 to 2017, Lee illegally imported powdered tadalafil — the active ingredient in the prescription drug Cialis.

Lee made 5 ½ million pills, some containing 14 times the level of the drug found in Cialis.

He pleaded guilty in February. More than a dozen other associates and companies have pleaded guilty to conspiring with Lee.

