Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street rebound

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed today following Wall Street’s rebound as investors looked ahead to a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman for clues about possible interest rate cuts.

Investor reaction was muted following Wednesday’s release of notes from the latest Fed meeting showing conflicting opinions about rates.

Benchmarks in Shanghai and Hong Kong fell, while Tokyo and Sydney climbed.

Yesterday on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.8% to 2,924.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9% to 26,202.73. And the Nasdaq added 0.9% to 8,020.21.

Investors are looking to Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech Friday for guidance about whether the Fed might cut rates at its next meeting in September. The Fed cut its key policy rate on July 31 for the first time in more than a decade, citing President Donald Trump’s tariff battle with Beijing and other possible threats to economic growth.

Trump flip-flops on tax cuts, citing ‘strong economy’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A day after considering cutting taxes to promote economic growth, President Donald Trump on Wednesday changed course and said he would abandon the idea because the nation already had “a strong economy.”

Trump’s flip-flop came after recent market volatility and economic uncertainty, and amid a debate about whether the United States was heading for a slowdown that would imperil his reelection chances. Trump earlier this week acknowledged, for the first time, that his China trade policies may mean economic pain for Americans, though he insisted the tariffs are needed for more important long-term benefits.

But his consideration of cutting payroll taxes appeared short-lived.

Trump told reporters at the White House, “I’m not looking at a tax cut now.” He said, “We don’t need it. We have a strong economy.”

Pentagon cancels billion-dollar missile defense project

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Pentagon is pulling the plug on a billion-dollar, technically troubled project to build a better weapon to destroy incoming missiles. The move is aimed in part at considering new approaches to missile defense at a time of rapid technological change. The cancellation of the Boeing contract is effective Thursday. The Pentagon is considering whether it needs to start over with designing a defense against intercontinental-range ballistic missiles, as well as newly emerging types of missiles.

The Pentagon currently has 44 missile interceptors based mostly in Alaska. Each is designed to be launched from an underground silo, soar beyond the Earth’s atmosphere and release a “kill vehicle” — a device that steers into its target and destroys it by force of collision. These weapons have been tested but never used in actual combat.

It is that “kill vehicle” device that the Pentagon had asked Boeing to redesign so that it could be more reliable against the kind of long-range missiles that North Korea has said it is building to target the U.S. and hypersonic missiles being developed by China and Russia.

Trump signs student debt forgiveness for disabled veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ President Donald Trump is ordering his administration to find ways to forgive student loan debt held by disabled veterans. Trump signed the order Wednesday after his speech to more than 2,500 veterans attending the AMVETS national convention in Louisville, Kentucky. He says there will be no federal income tax on the forgiven debts and that he will ask states to waive their taxes on the loans.

Only about half of the roughly 50,000 disabled veterans who qualify to have their federal student loan debt forgiven have received the benefit, and the administration blames a “burdensome” application process.

Trump said, the action will wipe out an average of $30,000 in debt owed by more than 25,000 eligible veterans.

Weedmaps to stop advertising unlicensed pot businesses

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ The major online pot shop directory and cannabis marketplace Weedmaps says it will no longer allow unlicensed marijuana businesses to advertise on its site. The decision announced Wednesday followed pressure from state regulators and the legal cannabis industry in California, who argued that the company’s practices were propping up the black market after legalization there.

A dispensary owner who heads the United Cannabis Business Association industry group, predicted that half of the state’s illegal market could dry up once Weedmaps cuts access.

Weedmaps said it was making the change to emphasize social justice, saying it will help some minority-owned unlicensed businesses obtain licenses.

Epstein may have gamed the system from beyond the grave

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It could be years before the women who accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse could collect damages, if at all.

Two days before the wealthy financier killed himself in his jail cell this month , he signed a will that puts more than $577 million in assets into a trust fund. That could make it more difficult for the dozens of Epstein accusers to collect.

The 66-year-old Epstein had been behind bars, awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges when he killed himself Aug. 10 in New York.

The discovery of the will with its newly created 1953 Trust, named after the year of his birth, instantly raised suspicions that Epstein did it to hide money from the many women who say he sexually abused them when they were teenagers.

2 top researchers quitting MIT Media Lab over Epstein ties

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Two prominent researchers are quitting MIT’s Media Lab over revelations that the famed technology research hub and its director took money from financier Jeffrey Epstein after he’d served time for sex offenses involving girls and young women.

Ethan Zuckerman, director of the lab’s Center for Civic Media, said director Joi Ito had failed to disclose the deceased financier’s funding of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology incubator as well as investments Epstein made in Ito’s personal venture capital fund.

Visiting scholar Nathan Matias, who works on the social impact of online platforms, said in a blog post Wednesday that he, too, was severing ties with the Media Lab over business relations that occurred after Epstein’s “appalling crimes were already known.”

Epstein was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges when he killed himself in his New York City jail cell earlier this month. He had previously served time on solicitation charges.

Off the hook: California king salmon rebounds after drought

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California fishermen are reporting one of the best salmon fishing seasons in years, thanks to heavy rain and snow that ended the state’s historic drought.

It’s a sharp reversal for chinook salmon, also known as king salmon. The iconic fish helps sustain many Pacific Coast fishing communities.

A marine scientist with California’s fish and wildlife agency says commercial catches have so far surpassed official preseason forecasts by roughly 50%.

The salmon rebound comes after three years of extremely low catches resulting from poor ocean conditions and California’s five-year drought.

This year’s adult salmon are the first class to benefit from record rainfall that filled California rivers and streams in early 2017, making it easier for juvenile chinook to migrate to the Pacific Ocean.

