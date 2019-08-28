^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian markets mixed after Wall Street slide

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks are mixed today as uneasy investors watch for signs of progress on U.S.-China trade after Wall Street slid.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was off 4 points. Seoul’s Kospi gained 0.9% and Sydney’s S&P-ASX was 0.4% higher.

Taiwan, New Zealand and Jakarta advanced while Singapore retreated.

On Wall Street Tuesday, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 0.3% to 2,869.16. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5% to 25,777.90. The Nasdaq slid 0.3% to 7,826.95.

^OPIOID CRISIS-PURDUE

OxyContin maker, government attorneys in settlement talks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Purdue Pharma, the maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin, says it’s “actively working” with state attorneys general and other plaintiffs in reaching a “construction global resolution.”

Purdue has been cast by attorneys and addiction experts as a main villain in the opioid crisis for producing a blockbuster drug while understating its addiction risk.

A report by NBC News said the privately held company has offered to settle for $10 billion to $12 billion.

News of the settlement talks involving more than 2,000 lawsuits against the company and other players in the painkiller industry comes about two months before the first federal trial over the toll of opioids is scheduled to start in Cleveland.

^JAPAN-SKOREA

Japan’s move to lower South Korea trade status takes effect

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s downgrading of South Korea’s trade status has taken effect, a decision that already set off reaction and hurt bilateral relations.

As of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Japanese manufacturers must apply for approval for each technology-related contract for South Korean export, such as fluorinated polyimides used for displays. South Korea’s previous status as a preferential trade partner meant simpler checks on exports.

Since Japan announced the decision, South Korea decided to similarly downgrade Tokyo’s trade status, which will take effect next month. Seoul has also canceled a deal to share military intelligence with Japan.

South Korea has accused Japan of weaponizing trade because of a separate dispute linked to Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

Japan denies retaliating and says wartime compensation issues were already settled.

^TRUMP-BANK SUBPOENAS

Deutsche Bank has tax returns sought in Congressional probe

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s longtime bank says it has tax records Congress is seeking in its investigation of the president’s finances.

Deutsche Bank revealed in court papers Tuesday that it has tax returns responsive to a subpoena sent this year in which Congress asked the bank for a host of documents related to Trump and his family.

Trump has sued to block two House committees from getting the records.

A federal appeals court had ordered Deutsche Bank to say whether or not Trump’s tax returns were in its possession.

Initially, the bank wouldn’t tell the judges. And in a court filing Tuesday, it blacked out the name of the person or people whose tax records it had, citing privacy rules.

Messages were left with a Deutsche Bank attorney seeking comment.

^UBER-WAYMO-CHARGES

The Latest: $2M bond for engineer in self-driving theft case

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former Google engineer Anthony Levandowski has been released on a $2 million bond after being charged with stealing self-driving car technology from Google before joining Uber’s effort to build a fleet of robotic vehicles.

The bond consists of $300,000 of Levandowski’s cash and $1.7 million in property owned by his father, stepmother and a friend.

Government prosecutors have agreed to those terms, even while characterizing Levandowski as a flight risk because of his wealth and dual citizenship in the U.S. and France.

Levandowski, though, had already surrendered both passports to the FBI. He will also temporarily wear an ankle bracelet with GPS tracking and has been banned from stepping into any airport until further details of his release are negotiated.

Levandowski turned himself in earlier Tuesday before a 33-court indictment against him was announced.

^AUTOS-TECH FRUSTRATION

Survey finds new auto technology can annoy drivers

DETROIT (AP) — A survey says that alerts from new driver assist systems are so annoying that some motorists are turning the features off.

The 2019 J.D. Power Tech Experience study also found that frustrated drivers may avoid the systems in future vehicle purchases.

J.D. Power says the findings are a major concern for automakers who want to sell the systems and prepare drivers for automated vehicles.

The survey found that 23% of drivers with systems that keep vehicles in their lanes view the alerts as annoying. The results vary by brand, with up to 30% finding the alerts bothersome in some brands. Of drivers who don’t like the alerts, 61% sometimes disable the systems.

J.D. Power surveyed over 16,400 people from February through July who bought or leased a 2019 vehicle in the past 90 days.

^FEDERAL RESERVE-TRUMP

Trump: Federal Reserve is loving US manufacturing troubles

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, who last week suggested Fed Chairman Jerome Powell could be an enemy, is now saying that the central bank “loves” the troubles that U.S. manufacturers are facing.

The president’s tweet Tuesday appears to be his latest effort pressure the central bank to lower interest rates more quickly.

But a former top Fed official is pushing back on Trump’s repeated attacks on the Fed and Powell. Bill Dudley, former president of the Fed’s New York regional bank, argues that the Fed should stop enabling Trump’s trade war with China.

Dudley wrote in a Bloomberg Opinion piece that if the Fed were to accommodate the president, it could encourage him to escalate his trade war and increase the risk of a recession.

^COAL ASH-ILLNESSES

TVA backlash grows as coal ash spill workers fall sick

KINGSTON, Tenn. (AP) — A backlash is growing from the Tennessee Valley Authority’s handling of the nation’s largest coal ash spill a decade ago. Workers said they were prohibited from wearing dust masks while cleaning up the ash and now suffer from cancers and lung diseases.

The TVA contractor Jacobs Engineering denied their claims, saying the cleanup posed no health hazard. A Knoxville jury sided with the workers, deciding last year that Jacobs had breached its duty to keep them safe. But to get any money, the workers still have to prove their exposure to the coal ash made them sick.

The public utility maintains that its contractor alone was responsible for any issues, but it’s the reputation of the TVA that’s at stake.

