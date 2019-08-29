^FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian markets sink on uncertainty after Wall Street recovery

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks declined today following Wall Street’s rebound amid uncertainty about U.S.-Chinese trade tension.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% and Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was six points higher.

South Korea’s Kospi shed 0.2% and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was up 3 points. New Zealand declined while Taiwan and Singapore gained.

Wall Street closed broadly higher Wednesday, recovering from the previous day’s losses.

The S&P 500 index rose 0.7% to 2,887.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1% to 26,036.10. The Nasdaq gained 0.4% to 7,856.88.

^CONTAMINATED DRUGS

US agency sees low risk in contaminated blood pressure drugs

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Food and Drug Administration is trying to reassure U.S. patients about the low risks of an ongoing contamination issue affecting popular blood pressure drugs. Since last summer, drugmakers have issued more than 50 recalls due to a chemical impurity linked to cancer risk. The FDA says the risk is small because most patients probably absorbed very low levels of the chemical. The FDA said last year that if 8,000 patients took the maximum dose of the drugs for four years, the contamination issue could cause one extra case of cancer over their lifetimes.

The FDA’s drug center director said patients should continue taking their medication, because the risk of untreated high blood pressure and heart failure “greatly outweighs the potential risk of exposure to trace amounts” of contaminants.

The affected medications are low-cost versions of lifesaving heart-regulating drugs, including valsartan, losartan and irbesartan. They are designed to allow blood to flow more easily and are sold as single-ingredient pills and tablets and in combination with other drugs.

^TESLA INSURANCE

Tesla begins selling insurance to owners of its vehicles

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tesla owners can now buy insurance policies from the electric car company in what may be an essential step toward it selling driverless vehicles.

The company says it’s now selling policies in California and will go nationwide at an undisclosed date.

CEO Elon Musk has said Telsa plans to put fully self-driving vehicles on the road next year. But traditional insurers may be reluctant to cover those robotic vehicles, leaving Tesla as the only option.

Tesla says its policies cost up to 20% less than other insurers because it knows its technology, safety and repair costs. The company says it won’t use or record individual driver data to price insurance. But it will use data collected broadly from its safety systems to help set rates.

^BREXIT

UK’s Johnson moves to suspend Parliament ahead of Brexit

LONDON (AP) _ Critics of Britain’s prime minister are reacting with fury after he got Queen Elizabeth II’s approval to suspend Parliament. The move by Boris Johnson means his political opponents have even less time to block a chaotic no-deal Brexit before the Oct. 31 withdrawal deadline. The House of Commons will convene from September 3rd-10th and then was scheduled to go on a break until Oct. 9 — though lawmakers had suggested they might cancel that break and stay in session because of the Brexit crisis.”

The EU is adamant it will not renegotiate the agreement struck with former Prime Minister Theresa May on the terms of Britain’s departure and the framework of future relations. Without such a deal, Britain faces a chaotic Brexit that economists warn would disrupt trade by imposing tariffs and customs checks between Britain and the bloc, send the value of the pound plummeting and plunge the U.K. into recession.

Hundreds of people packed College Green outside Parliament Wednesday, waving EU flags and placards to express their anger, while 25 bishops from the Church of England released an open letter about their worries about the “economic shocks” of a no-deal Brexit on the poor and other vulnerable people.

^SOUTH KOREA-JAPAN

South Korean leader says Japan dishonest over wartime past

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Moon Jae-in (jah-YIHN’) has berated Japan for carrying out its plan to downgrade South Korea’s trade status and reiterated Seoul’s stance that Tokyo was weaponizing trade to retaliate over political rows stemming from the countries’ wartime history.

Moon said in a Cabinet meeting that Japan is being dishonest by insisting that its trade curbs weren’t retaliation over historical issues. He says Japan should look “squarely at the past” and that its current actions were aggravating the pain and anger of South Koreans who suffered under Japan’s brutal colonial rule of Korea before the end of World War II.

Later Thursday, the countries’ diplomats are expected to hold working-level meetings in Seoul to discuss the trade row and security issues related to North Korea.

