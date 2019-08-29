Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US: 6-month-old migrant girl recovering in hospital

August 29, 2019 9:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a 6-month-old migrant girl who was hospitalized after being taken across the U.S.-Mexico border illegally has improved to stable condition.

The baby was airlifted Saturday to a hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas, and listed in critical condition. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday that the infant had been upgraded and transferred to a hospital in Houston.

CBP says the child was placed in the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which typically holds children unaccompanied by a parent.

The baby’s father was sent to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. CBP says he has a “criminal history,” one of the grounds border authorities can still use to separate a parent and child. CBP did not specify the father’s past convictions

Advertisement

Six children have died in the last year after being detained by the Border Patrol.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Labor Department, U.S. Marshals Service, SBA and VA address IT modernization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor climbs mast of USS Constitution

Today in History

1958: Air Force Academy opens in Colorado Springs