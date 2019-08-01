Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US DHS chief, Guatemala president meet on asylum agreement

August 1, 2019 1:20 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan has met with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales to discuss an agreement under which many asylum seekers would have to file claims in the Central American nation rather than in the United States.

The meeting lasted over an hour Thursday morning and followed a separate encounter between McAleenan and business leaders.

Interior Minister Enrique Degenhart was present at the meeting with Morales. He said McAleenan expressed concern about getting the agreement ratified quickly. Degenhart said it would be sent to Guatemalan lawmakers soon.

The deal could ease the crush of mostly Central Americans arriving at the U.S. border and requesting asylum. But critics note that Guatemala is a country from which large numbers of people are themselves fleeing violence and poverty.

Advertisement

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share progress in data center optimization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office