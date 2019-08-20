Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

US says airstrike in Somalia kills al-Shabaab militant

August 20, 2019 12:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says it has conducted an airstrike targeting an al-Shabaab militant in the vicinity of Qunyo Barrow, Somalia, killing a militant.

In a statement, U.S. Africa Command says the airstrike was carried out Tuesday in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia. The command says it appears that no civilians were wounded or killed in the strike.

The director of operations for U.S. Africa Command, Army Maj. Gen. William Gayler, says the strike is an example of the pressure U.S. Africa Command places on terrorist networks, including the al-Qaida aligned al-Shabaab.”

Gayler says persistent pressure limits militants’ freedom of movement, creates confusion within the network, and supports Somali partners “as they continue to take the fight to al-Shabaab.”

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars