Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Vaping company accused in WVa suit of targeting teens

August 14, 2019 5:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has sued the nation’s largest e-cigarette maker, claiming the company uses a deceptive marketing campaign to intentionally target teenagers.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Charleston. It names San Francisco-based Juul Labs along with Altria Group and Philip Morris USA.

The lawsuit claims Juul violates state consumer protection law by using fraudulent and deceptive marketing practices to “exploit themes that resonated with teenagers.”

Plaintiff’s attorney Brett Preston says parents are finding nicotine Juul pods in their children’s backpacks and bedrooms that are meant to resemble USB drives.

Advertisement

The plaintiff is identified only by her initials. The lawsuit says her 16-year-old child is addicted to Juul products.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Spokesmen for the defendants said the lawsuit is without merit.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Navajo Code Talkers Day

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act