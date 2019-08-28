Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Venezuela’s Guaidó names a shadow cabinet to oust Maduro

August 28, 2019 2:16 pm
 
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó says he’s naming a shadow cabinet in a new phase of his campaign to force President Nicolás Maduro from power.

Guaidó on Wednesday said the five newly picked aides are preparing for a transition of government and new elections. Guaidó claimed presidential powers in January as head of the National Assembly, saying Maduro’s election last year was a fraud.

Guaidó is calling on popular opposition figure Leopoldo López to serve as the general coordinator, though he lives in the Spanish ambassador’s home in Caracas for protection.

Opposition lawmaker Julio Borges will oversee Guaido’s foreign relations. Borges lives in is exile in Colombia.

Other members of Guaido’s team deal with economic development, asset recovery and human rights.

Maduro rejects Guaidó as a puppet of U.S. government.

