The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Virginia county weighs courthouse move to old Kmart site

August 7, 2019 5:05 am
 
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Voters in a southwest Virginia county are expected to get a choice in November about whether the functions of their overcrowded, historic courthouse should be moved to a strip mall.

The Bristol Herald Courier reports the Washington County Board of Supervisors voted this week to enter into a purchase option for a former Kmart building to replace the 150-year-old courthouse. The board now plans to see if voters approve the move in November.

The supervisors heard from the public at the meeting, with only one person voicing clear support for a move to the vacant former Kmart.

Another speaker warned the move would make Abingdon “an absolute joke.”

The old courthouse has parking and security issues. The newspaper says the move to the Kmart would cost about $30 million.

Information from: Bristol Herald Courier, http://www.bristolnews.com

