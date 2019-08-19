Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Virginia crime commission begins hearing on gun violence

August 19, 2019 4:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As the Virginia State Crime Commission began a hearing on proposals to stem gun violence, Gov. Ralph Northam urged lawmakers to pass “commonsense” measures and took a swipe at Republican leaders who called for further study.

Northam sent a letter to the commission Monday as a two-day hearing began to review legislation introduced following a May 31 mass shooting that killed 12 people in Virginia Beach.

The Democratic governor convened a special legislative session in July to consider universal background checks and other proposals. The Republican-controlled Legislature quickly adjourned the session and referred the legislation to the crime commission.

In his letter, Northam said the proposals “do not need further study.”

Advertisement

But state Sen. Mark Obenshain, the Republican chairman of the commission, criticized what he called a “politically driven agenda.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus