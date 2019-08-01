Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Virginia denies GOP lawmaker’s belated candidacy request

August 1, 2019 9:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia election officials have denied a belated request to put a GOP lawmaker on the November ballot after he missed a filing deadline and submitted incomplete paperwork.

The decision comes in an election year when Virginia Republicans are fighting to hold onto their narrow House majority.

The state GOP’s 30th District Legislative Committee voted last week to select Del. Nick Freitas as their candidate. Freitas had withdrawn his candidacy for re-election July 18, one day before election officials planned to decide on his request to appear on the ballot despite his paperwork issues.

The Washington post reports the move was supposed to allow Freitas to refile as a replacement candidate, but the State Board of Elections denied it. He may have to run as a write-in.

Advertisement

Freitas says he’ll appeal.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|1 IT & Cyber Day at Aberdeen Proving...
8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

David L. Norquist swears in as Deputy Secretary of Defense

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'